As you may know, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honors outstanding shows from around the world in its prestigious Best Drama category. In recent years, several Indian stories have made a mark on the global stage. In fact, four of them came quite close to winning an International Emmy Award in this highly competitive category. While they didn’t win the top prize, their nominations alone marked a proud moment for Indian creators and audiences. Let’s take a look at these standout shows that came close to winning an Emmy and where you can stream them today.

1. Inside Edge Season 1

Creator – Karan Anshuman

– Karan Anshuman IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Emmy Nomination – 2018

– 2018 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The series follows the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise in the Powerplay League, as they get entangled in a web of match-fixing, power struggles, and behind-the-scenes politics. It features Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, and Angad Bedi, among others.

2. Sacred Games Season 2

Director – Neeraj Ghaywan

– Neeraj Ghaywan IMDb Rating – 8.5/10

– 8.5/10 Emmy Nomination – 2019

– 2019 Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: When Mumbai cop Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) receives a mysterious call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), he begins to investigate and races against time to save the city from a nuclear threat.

3. Aarya Season 1

Creators – Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi

– Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi IMDb Rating – 7.7/10

– 7.7/10 Emmy Nomination – 2021

– 2021 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: After her husband is mysteriously killed, Aarya (Sushmita Sen) is forced to join the world of crime, where she must protect her children and uncover the truth behind her husband’s murder.

4. The Night Manager Season 1

Creator – Sandeep Modi

– Sandeep Modi IMDb Rating – 7.6/10

– 7.6/10 Emmy Nomination – 2024

– 2024 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: A former soldier and now a night manager, Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur), goes undercover to infiltrate the inner circle of a dreaded arms dealer, Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor). He must win Shelly’s trust to bring down his powerful criminal empire.

