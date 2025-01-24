Akshay Kumar and Vivek Oberoi are two well-known names in the Bollywood industry, each with a distinct presence. Akshay, often referred to as the “Khiladi” of Bollywood, has made a mark with his versatility and discipline, establishing himself as one of the highest-paid actors in the country. Known for his punctuality and commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Akshay is equally famous for his early-to-bed, early-to-rise routine.

On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi, known for his charismatic roles and vibrant personality, has enjoyed a varied Bollywood career and now enjoys success in his real estate business. Recently, in a light-hearted exchange, Vivek shared an amusing anecdote about Akshay’s “early-to-bed” routine during a dinner at the actor’s home. However, Akshay Kumar has now come forward to set the record straight, denying Vivek’s claims.

Akshay Kumar Says He Is A “Very Good” Host For Parties

In an interview with ABP News, Vivek Oberoi discussed Akshay Kumar’s routine. He narrated how, during a dinner at Akshay’s house, the clock struck 9:30 PM, and in his usual disciplined manner, Akshay went upstairs. As the evening continued, Vivek and Riteish Deshmukh were left waiting for Akshay to return. However, the actor never reappeared. Later, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay’s wife, reportedly informed them that Akshay had already gone to sleep.

While Vivek Oberoi called this the discipline of Akshay Kumar and called it “commendable,” a few fans took it as rudeness from Akshay. However, Khiladi Kumar has now set the record straight. Speaking to ABP, he said that he is a “very good host.” Akshay explained that he always ensures his guests are well cared for and drops them off at their cars after a gathering. Refuting Vivek’s claims, he stated, “No, this doesn’t happen. I drop people till their cars. I don’t leave them by themselves.”

The actor revealed that while he maintains an early bedtime due to his disciplined routine, he never abandons guests mid-event. “I am a very good host. We usually don’t have parties at home, but when we host a party, it’s usually an early dinner. People come over, talk a bit, those who want to drink, they drink, and then I see them off,” Akshay clarified.

