Actors Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade have found themselves amid legal complications. The two actors have been named among 13 individuals accused in a criminal case involving cheating, criminal breach of trust, and fraudulent property transfer. The case was registered at the Murthal police station in Haryana’s Sonipat district following a complaint by a resident, Vipul Antil.

The allegations are linked to the operations of the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society, which is accused of duping investors under the guise of high-return FD and RD schemes. This society, registered in Indore, allegedly employed a multi-level marketing model to encourage recruitment and defraud its members.

Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade are among the 13 individuals identified under the FIR for MLM Scam

As per ThePrint, Ajeet Singh, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Murthal, has confirmed Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade among the accused names. “The main complaint is against the society alleged to have duped people of their money by luring them to invest. We will have to investigate what role, if any, is ascribed to Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath,” the ACP Ajeet Singh revealed.

The FIR, filed on January 22, includes charges under Sections 316(2), 318(2), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society has been operating across several states, including Haryana, since its inception in September 2016. According to the complaint filed by Vipul Antil, society enticed investors to engage in lucrative FD and RD schemes that offered unusually high returns.

However, it was later discovered that the society was functioning as a multi-level marketing operation, where agents were rewarded not for direct business transactions but for recruiting more investors into the system.

Though not fully clarified yet, the involvement of celebrities like Alok Nath and Shreyas Talpade has raised several eyebrows. Authorities have stated that while the society is the primary defendant, the roles of Nath and Talpade, based on the complainant’s statement, are still under investigation. On a professional front, Talpade recently played the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency and is set to star in Welcome To The Jungle later this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Scolded Her During Aitraaz Era For This Reason: “Snap Out Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News