The wait is finally over. The highly anticipated action film JAAT, starring the legendary Sunny Deol, will be released in theaters on April 10, 2025. Fans are excited as the release date announcement follows the record-breaking teaser launch that left audiences worldwide in awe.

The teaser, which premiered on an unprecedented 12,500 screens globally, along with Pushpa 2, has already set the stage for what promises to be the most explosive action drama of the year. Sunny Deol, known for his powerful performances and larger-than-life action sequences, will remind everyone why he remains the best action hero of Indian cinema.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, “JAAT” aims to change the action genre. The film stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra, promising an exciting story with high-octane action.

The music for “JAAT” is by Thaman S, with Rishi Punjabi on cinematography, Navin Nooli editing, and Avinash Kolla handling production design. The action scenes, choreographed by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promise to be thrilling and keep viewers hooked.

