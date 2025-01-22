When it comes to the best dancers in Bollywood, the options might be vast and the list is indeed long but, Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan seems to have a very direct answer to the question.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor recently answered the question by revealing his admiration for Tiger Shroff’s dance skills during an interview with Shubhankar Mishra. When asked to name his favorite dancer among Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and himself, Varun made his choice crystal clear.

“Technically sabse clean dancer Tiger hi kahunga. Bahut hi clean kisam ke moves karte hai. Unka har move dikhta hai,” Varun shared, praising Tiger Shroff’s precision and flawless execution.

Tiger Shroff has become synonymous with unparalleled talent in Bollywood, excelling in both action and dance. His effortless yet meticulously clean moves have inspired a generation of fans and earned him respect across the industry.

As the youngest action star to enter the elite 200-crore club, Tiger Shroff has carved a unique niche for himself. His magnetic screen presence, versatility, and dedication have made him not just a box office powerhouse but also an inspiration for the next generation.

With Baaghi 4, Tiger is poised to take his legacy to even greater heights.

