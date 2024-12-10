Throughout his film career, Varun Dhawan has proved his versatility with each movie. Be it your quintessential romantic hero in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a man with a vengeance in Badlapur, or the endearing Dan in October, Dhawan has elevated the bar for himself with every performance. This has also been reflected in the bankability of the actor. Let us take a look at some of his assets and net worth.

Assets Owned By Varun Dhawan

According to Lifestyle Aisa, Varun Dhawan is the owner of some swanky automobiles. He owns a Polaris Sportsman 850 Quad bike along with a Royal Enfield bike worth 3 lakhs. The Student Of The Year actor furthermore owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d 4Matic worth 88 lakhs, an Audi Q7 worth 89.90 lakhs, and a Land Rover LR3 worth 59 lakhs.

Varun Dhawan resides in a sprawling 4-BHK apartment in Juhu with his wife, Natasha Dalal. The property boasts a spacious living room, a gym, sleep furniture, and modern furnishings. According to Lifestyle Asia, the home is worth 20 to 25 crore.

Varun Dhawan’s Net Worth

According to CNBC TV 18, Varun Dhawan charged 12 to 15 crore for his movies. According to a 2017 Deccan Chronicle news report, the Sui Dhaaga actor had raised his remuneration by 25 crores after the success of his 2017 film Judwaa 2. The actor charges around 2 crores for his brand endorsements. The CNBC TV 18 report further adds that Dhawan’s net worth as of 2024 is 381 crores. According to Bollywood Shaadis, the actor’s net worth in 2021 was around 216 crores. This means his net worth has soared up around 76% within a span of 3 years. His net worth primarily consists of his income from his movies, brand endorsements, and public appearances. Reportedly, he charged around 25 crores for his upcoming film Baby John.

On the work front, the trailer of Varun Dhawan’s Baby John was released recently. Fans loved the swag the actor is exuding in the same. The movie will be released on December 25, 2024.

