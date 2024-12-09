The wait is finally over! Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited action-thriller flick Baby John’s trailer has been unveiled by the makers. Fans were waiting with bated breath to witness what the combo of Atlee and Dhawan has in store for them. Check out our trailer review for the film.

Baby John Trailer Review

The trailer begins with John (Varun Dhawan) who is shown to be a dutiful father to his daughter Khushi (Zara Zyanna). She fondly calls him ‘Baby’ and see a childlike streak to him whenever he is around her. However, soon it is revealed that John may have a more sinister past. The Baby John trailer then gives us a glimpse of Dhawan as DCP Satya Verma who is a no-nonsense police officer. It is hinted that he faced a dangerous foe in a criminal called Babbar Sher (Jackie Shroff) whose gang members are have committed several criminal activities including rape against many innocent girls. These victims’ parents still seek justice.

It is shown that Satya Verma might lock horns with Babbar and might have undergone a personal loss which forms a major setback in his life. We are also given a glimpse at Keerthy Suresh’s character Meera who plays Satya’s wife while Wamiqa Gabbi’s character essays the role of Satya’s daughter’s teacher. The Baby John trailer thus hints at a riveting revenge story wherein Satya will spread his wings like a fiery eagle and will not accept defeat until he has finished off the perpetrators.

Varun Dhawan is a firecracker in this one. This has to be one of the most ambitious roles of the actor and the hard work, determination and angst which he has put into his performance is clearly visible. This is not an easy task since Varun’s character shifts between a fierce police officer and a pookie-galore father who is the apple of his daughter’s eye. He convincingly brings out the varied shades of his role skilfully.

Jackie Shroff’s menacing and macabre look also commands attention. He seems to be a formidable antagonist to watch out for. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and Sanya Malhotra (in a cameo appearance) come across as convincing in the trailer. The child artist Zara Zyanna who plays Varun’s daughter is too adorable to behold and has delivered a strong performance too.

And now coming to the Paisa-Vasool moment in the Baby John trailer. Bhai’s cameo will invite all the Seetis and cheers and how! Just a glimpse of his intense eye and two words, “Merry Christmas” and we are already seated for Salman Khan’s cameo in this one. The movie has been directed by Kalees and co-written by Atlee and Sumit Arora. It is the adaptation of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer 2016 film Theri. The movie will be released on December 25, 2024.

