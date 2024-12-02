The trailer for the Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Vanvaas is finally out now. The movie has been directed and written by Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma. Here’s our trailer review for the same.

Vanvaas Trailer Review

The movie delves into an important message wherein children try to escape from their duty of taking care of their parents in their old age. Instead, they choose to abandon their parents when they are old, helpless, and vulnerable. The Vanvaas trailer shows Nana Patekar’s character as a dutiful man who has fulfilled his ‘Karam’ by bringing up his children. However, his children choose to leave him stranded at a pilgrimage spot and also declare him dead by forging a fake funeral and death certificate. Patekar’s character meets Utkarsh Sharma’s character, Veeru Bhaiya Volunteer, who, even though is cold towards him initially, agrees to help him reunite with his children. Veeru is also shown to be madly in love with Simrat Kaur’s character, as shown in the Vanvaas trailer.

One of the highlights of the Vanvaas trailer is the performance of Nana Patekar. There is not a single scene wherein he does not evoke the pain, empathy, and sorrow of being abandoned by his children. There is a scene wherein he refuses to belief that he has been left for dead by his children. Utkarsh Sharma tries to infuse that happy-go-lucky charm into his character, who undergoes a massive character transformation upon meeting Nana’s character. However, somewhere, we cannot connect and feel the stir of emotions in his performance. Patekar also tends to overshadow him in the emotionally high-octane scenes, and we wish we could empathize more with the camaraderie. We also don’t see the spark in his chemistry with Simrat Kaur’s character. Apart from this, the movie seems to have a fine blend of emotion, romance, drama, and soundtracks, which might give us a good family entertainer.

About The Film

Apart from Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, Vanvaas also stars Kushboo Sundar and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles. The film is produced by Anil Sharma and Suman Sharma. It will be released on December 20, 2024.

Check Out The Trailer Of The Film

