Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who starred in the 2001 release ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ as a child artiste (the son of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s character) is now gearing up for the film’s sequel, and for the same, the actor learnt the Urdu language to lend authenticity to the character.

The film has been shot in Lucknow which also forms its backdrop, and going by the script, Utkarsh had to learn Urdu for a month in order to get the diction right for his character. The makers hired veteran and renowned Urdu tutor-actor Shaukat Mirza on set during the shooting process. During breaks, Utkarsh used to sit with Mirza and learn Urdu dialogues and their right pronunciation.

Talking about the same, Utkarsh said: “Gadar 2 is a big film not just for me but for everyone involved. The 2001 film has the emotions of millions of Indians attached to it, thus if we are taking that legacy forward, we have to do this with utmost sincerity”.

He further mentioned: “Considering the backdrop of the film, my character’s language is Punjabi but he has to speak in Urdu as well, which couldn’t go wrong. It was important to me that I learn the language and its diction with utmost honesty and I hope that it has come out on the screen as well. I can’t wait for the audience to see the film and get their honest feedback.”

‘Gadar 2’ sees the return of the lead cast of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh with Anil Sharma as the director. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on August 11, 2023 where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ and the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’.

