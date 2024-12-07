For years, fans have been waiting to see Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan together on the big screen. Although the three biggest superstars of Bollywood have appeared in each other’s films, the trio has not starred in a project together.

The audience’s wishes might finally be fulfilled, as Aamir has shared a positive update about the three Khans working together. Mr. Perfectionist has said he is eager to work with Shah Rukh and Salman, and the other Khans are enthusiastic about collaborating on a film.

Aamir Khan Reveals He, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan are Willing to Work in a Film Together

Aamir Khan recently appeared at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where he opened up about his desire to work with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor revealed that he already discussed collaborating on a film with Salman and SRK.

Recalling his conversation with the duo six months ago, Aamir said, “I told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be sad if the three of us don’t do a film together.” The megastar added that SRK and Salman are willing to team up for a movie.

“I think Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement, and they said, ‘We must do a film together, the three of us.’ So hopefully, it will happen soon,” Aamir said. However, he explained that the trio seeks a good script to justify this mega collaboration.

“But it will need the right kind of story, so we will have to wait for the right script, but we all three are looking forward to it,” he concluded. This is not the first time Aamir has expressed interest in working with SRK and Salman.

During an earlier appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor had said, “I recently met Shah Rukh and Salman and told them…if we didn’t do a film together, it would be unfair to the audience. We must do at least one film together.”

Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, released next year. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s King alongside daughter Suhana Khan, and Salman Khan is busy filming for A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: The Time When No One Wanted To Enter The Set First During Bole Chudiyan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News