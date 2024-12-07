Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. In addition to his achievements in Hindi cinema, he is also known for helping the common people through charity.

In an interview with Aap Ki Adalat, when he was asked if he keeps only 10% of his income and other charitable activities he does. Clarifying the rumor, Salman said, “Yeh sach hai ki main sirf 10% ko he haath lagata hu. Baaki ka jo paisa hai woh jaata hai charity ke andar, but it’s not like 90% of it goes to charity.” Salman added that many cancer and heart patients approach his foundation (Being Human). His father, Salim Khan, signs many cheques for their treatment.

For the uninitiated, Bhaijaan is the first marrow bone donor in India. In 2010, the 58-year-old actor donated his bone marrow to a young girl who needed it to survive. Bhaijaan’s compassion and charitable efforts set him apart from other celebrities in the film fraternity.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film, Sikandar. The movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is all set to release on Eid 2025. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sunil Shetty.

