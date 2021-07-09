Just yesterday, we brought you the news that superstar Salman Khan and his charity organisation ‘Being Human,’ his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and others associated with the charity were in legal trouble. The Chandigarh police summoned them after an alleged fraud case was filed.

For the unversed, a Chandigarh resident filed a complaint against the Radhe actor and his foundation, accusing them of a Rs 2 crore fraud. The plaintiff claimed that he opened an exclusive store under the brand ‘Being Human Jewellery’. Now, Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Limited (SQJPL) has released a statement stating that Khan, his sister and the foundation have nothing to do with the fraud. Read it below.

The statement by Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Limited (SQJPL), the global licensee for Being Human Jewellery, read, “In December 20015, ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation’ appointed Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Limited (SQJPL) as their global licensee for the jewellery vertical. The same was for handling manufacturing & Sales of Jewellery under the Brand Name of Being Human.” It continued, “On 3rd August2018, SQJPL signed an MOU with Modern Jewels (Arun Gupta) to be the first Franchisee of ‘Being Human Jewellery’”.

The statement continued reading, “The current matter is between SQJPL and Modern Jewels alone as neither ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation’, Salman Khan, Alvira Khan nor any representative of the Foundation are parties to the said MOU and they have nothing to do with it, In fact, Mr Salman Khan is only the owner of the Brand ‘Being Human’ and not even a trustee of the Being Human Foundation.”

“We sincerely request the Media houses to ascertain facts with the concerned authorities where the complaint had been registered before publishing or republishing any media article about this matter. We at SQJPL have already submitted a written response which clarifies all of the above. Since th matter is currently sub judice, we will not be able comment more.”

They concluded their statement by saying, “We would also like to clarify that Alvira Khan, representatives of Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation have always been extremely supportive of their partners and we will always hold them in high esteem.”

On the work front, the Bharat actor will soon be seen in will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3.

