Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his charity organisation Being Human land in legal trouble. His sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and 7 others associated with the actor’s charity has been summoned by Chandigarh police in an alleged fraud case. Scroll down to know more.

As per the latest report, a complaint has been filed by a Chandigarh resident against the Bharat actor and his Being Human foundation accusing them of fraud. The plaintiff claimed that he opened an exclusive store under the brand “Being Human Jewellery” by investing Rs 2 to 3 crore.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the Chandigarh resident named Arun Gupta claimed that two employees from Salman Khan’s foundation approached him and asked him to open a franchise and the megastar will come in the opening of the showroom. However, that didn’t happen as promised.

The trader said, “Two Being Human employees told me that asked me to open a franchise for Being Human. We agreed. They told us the cost of investment was Rs 2 crore. They pressurised us by saying Salman Khan will come for the opening of the showroom.”

Gupta further alleged that after opening the showroom they did not receive any spot. He said, “They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters.”

Now Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal was quoted as saying, “They have been given till July 13 to reply. If there’s anything criminal, action will be taken.”

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The film is currently streaming on on ZEEPlex and leading DTH platforms since May 13. Apart from that, he will be next seen in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Tiger 3’. The superstar will collaborate with Katrina Kaif for the third instalment of ‘Tiger’ franchise.

