Rakul Preet Singh Gives A Glimpse Of A Day In Her Life To Her Fans - Watch

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Thursday shared a glimpse of a day in her life on social media.

Rakul posted a video on Instagram that shows her getting her hair and make-up done. The later part of the video features the actress posing for a photoshoot.

“Oh hi there #dayinmylife #fashionshoot #myday,” Rakul Preet Singh wrote as caption.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh’s diary is full. She will be seen in “Attack”, “MayDay”, “Thank God” and “Doctor G”. She also has “Indian 2” starring Kamal Haasan.

Her latest release was the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh shared some motivational words for her fans on Sunday.

Rakul posted a stunning picture on Instagram.

In the image, Rakul is seen sporting a beautiful layered boatneck floral dress. To complete her look she sported minimal make-up and left her hair open.

“Your wings already exist, all you have to do is fly #sundayquotes #happysunday,” Rakul wrote as the caption.

