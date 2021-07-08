Bollywood is renowned for its endless tales of heartbreaks and sad endings. Some of the actors in the industry have proved this tag wrong with their long-lasting love affairs. One of them is Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapuri. Scroll down to know their love story.

The two have been married for more than 37 years now but life has not always been rosy for them. The two fell in love while filming for the 1980 film Bhisham Kohli’s Kismet. The two were in a secret relationship for almost two years before they decided to get married. But it wasn’t that easy.

Talking about their love story, Shakti Kapoor during a conversation with Rediff.com said, “Shivangi and I eloped and got married. She is Maharashtrian and I am Punjabi. I played the villain and my reputation was not good. Her family did not agree to the marriage, so we had to run away.”

Shakti Kapoor said, “Her parents locked her in the house, but one day she ran away. She was 18 when we got married (in 1982).” Shivangi’s parents stopped talking to her when she got married to him. However, the situation changed only after their Siddhant Kapoor was born. The couple also has a daughter Shraddha Kapoor who is now an actress.

Kapoor said, “When she was 19, my son Siddhanth was born. That was the first time Shivangi’s mother spoke to her after our marriage when she came to meet her at Breach Candy Hospital.”

Back in 2007, Shivangi Kolhapure and Shakti Kapoor had participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 3. However, the two had to leave the show midway as she was suffering from back pain and could not perform.

On the work front, Shakti Kapoor will be seen next in Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2, starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

