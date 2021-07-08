Neetu Kapoor, who is the matriarch of the Kapoor family, celebrates her 63rd birthday today. She is the grandmother, aunt and mother to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. She has time and again proved that age is just a number. While wishing the veteran actress a very happy birthday, we go back in time and reveal her first meet with her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu had been married for almost 40 decades and are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Even they were amongst the favourite onscreen jodis and have appeared in films like Zinda Dil, Do Dooni Chaar, Besharam, Dhan Daulat, Zehreela Insaan, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein, Khel Khel Mein, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Kabhi Kabhie, Doosra Aadmi, Amar Akbar Anthony and many others.

Back in 2019, Neetu Kapoor had appeared on a radio show “Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor”. The veteran actress recalled her first meet with her late husband Rishi Kapoor said, “I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I’d feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him.”

The veteran actress further said, “After Bobby became a superhit, Dimple got married and Rishi was left with no other heroine because everyone used to look older than him. I was the only young actress around and by default, after Rickshawala, all his movies started coming to me.”

When Neetu Kapoor was asked the moment she decided to spend life with Rishi, she said, “I don’t remember the exact moment. But I had signed a lot of movies. I was starting to gain confidence. My mother was very protective of me and used to send my cousin Lovely on my dinner dates with Rishi. I was very young, and I had never really been on a date before. This went on for three years, after which I signed ‘Naseeb’, ‘Shaan’ and another four or five big-budget movies. Then Rishiji asked, ‘You are signing so many movies, don’t you want to get married?’ He was thinking about it, I had no idea. He had never said that he wants to get married. We were just dating. So I said, ‘There has to be a boy to get married to. Rishiji said, ‘So who am I?'”

The veteran actress also recalled returning all the signing amount of the films at that time. She said, “I returned the signing amounts of all the movies I had signed, and then gave notice to everyone asking them to finish all pending movies. I had worked so hard in that one year (to complete all projects before marriage), you can’t even imagine. And then my husband told me to finish everything, so we could eventually start a family. It wasn’t that women couldn’t work (after marriage) but I was tired of working for 15 years continuously. I wanted a simple life.”

Rishi Kapoor left for heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, after a 2-year-long battle with cancer.

