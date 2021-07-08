Yesterday witnessed another dark day in the history of Indian Cinema. We lost the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was 98. Fans along with Saira Banu and other family members were truly devastated. Even Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan amongst others personally paid their last respects. Shatrughan Sinha is now opening up on his late Kranti co-star.

Advertisement

Dilip ji truly revolutionized Indian cinema. His films like Saudagar, Mughal-e-Azam, Ram Aur Shyam amongst others are evergreen celebrations! Apart from that, his romance with Saira Banu in real life is another tale that will be remembered and talked-about forever!

Advertisement

Shatrughan Sinha in a recent interview has said that Dilip Kumar deserved a Bharat Ratna while he was alive. He told SpotboyE, “Dilip Saab is the true Bharat Ratna of Indian cinema. I wonder why he didn’t receive it in his lifetime. I am sure he will get it now. In our country we value our most valuable people after they’re gone.”

Shatrughan Sinha also praised Saira Banu for her unconditional love. He added, “I’ve never seen a more devoted life partner than Sairaji. She gave up everything, her career, social life, and other responsibilities to look after Dilip Saab. Hats off to this exemplary spouse. Today when marriages are breaking up at the drop of a hat, Sairaji stands tall and admirable.”

Just not that, during the interview, Shatrughan even recalled memories from his film with Dilip Kumar, titled Kranti.

“I had many powerful scenes with him and Dilip Saab was very fond of me. He would ask me, ‘Tum itna late kyon aate ho?’ referring to my infamous punctuality. I replied. ‘Sikha kiss se hai, the greatest acting institution of India.’ I could take liberties with him which none dared. When in Kranti we we were supposed to shoot that famous confrontation sequence on the ship, I reached at 5 pm for a 2pm shift.My heart sank like the ship when I saw him leaving waving goodbye to me from his car with a smile. The next day I came on time,” Shatrughan Sinha said.

Must Read: Dharmendra Reveals Saira Banu’s Shattering Words On Dilip Kumar’s Funeral: “Dosto, Jaan Nikal Gai Meri”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube