Actor Aamir Khan tweeted a short note on Wednesday evening, mourning the death of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar, 98, passed away in a Mumbai hospital early morning the same day.

“Thank you Yusuf Sahab for the invaluable, priceless and unique gift you have given all of us through your work. For me, you have always been and always will be the greatest ever. Salaam. Love. Aamir,” the actor posted on the official Instagram handle of his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

The actor’s post was accompanied by a folded hand emoji.

Confirming Dilip Kumar’s death on Wednesday morning, family friend Faisal Farooqui had tweeted from the veteran actor’s official handle: “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. Faisal Farooqui.”

