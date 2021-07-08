Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the history of Tamil cinema. Rightly called ‘Prince of Tamil cinema’, the actor is entertaining fans for almost three decades now. Recently, one incident happened regarding a 10-year-old injured boy, which speaks volumes of the love Vijay receives.

As per the newspaper cut out that is going viral on Twitter, a 10-year-old boy, Sacivarsham met a bike accident along with his uncle and got severe injuries on his head. Doctors told him of undergoing sutures for head injuries. As the little boy was scared of stitches, he resisted surgery and was extremely scared.

A man named Jinnah, who was at the night duty in the hospital, tried comforting the child as doctors were unsuccessful. To make Sacivarsham comfortable, Jinnah asked him what he likes the most. The boy enthusiastically replied with the name of Thalapathy Vijay. As Jinnah discovered how big this guy was a fan of Vijay, he played Bigil movie on his mobile.

As the little Thalapathy Vijay fan was busy enjoying Bigil, doctors successfully carried out the surgery. Now, that’s something beyond stardom!

An injured boy was feared of injection, doctor understood that he is ardent #Vijay fan. So, he showed #Bigil movie from his mobile & made the boy comfortable. Despite injuries boy watched the film with excitement. Doctor used this opportunity & successfully completed the surgery. pic.twitter.com/xmn78TGKr7 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, Thalapathy Vijay was in news over his fees for Thalapathy 66. Thalapathy 66 will be bankrolled by none other than renowned producer, Dil Raju and helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.

The project will be made in two languages, Tamil and Telugu, thus marking the Telugu debut of the actor. Also, it will witness a release in multiple languages. Reportedly, the actor is charging as much as 100 crores for the film. Not just that, Vijay is said to have already taken away a token amount of 10 crores.

