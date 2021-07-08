Music in India is not just about the staple Bollywood numbers, and the universe they are set in. What also blooms, flourishes and makes us fall in love is independent music. But while we rejoice both of them, some artists have blurred the boundaries between the two and made their realms somewhere in between the two. One such artist is Jasleen Royal, a voice that doesn’t need an introduction, just feelings.

If there ever comes a day someone tells us to list down voices straight from the dreamland, Jasleen’s name would be on the top slots. A musician who is a complete package has been in the came for years now. Starting out as a semi-finalist of India’s Got Talent, Royal became a name never to be forgotten in no time. Thanks to Panchi Hojavan and the incredible video that her talent was seen crystal clear in her debut song.

So today as Jasleen Royal celebrates her birthday, let’s list down some of her best songs and thank our stars that we have her.

Maye Ni

A song from the early phase of Jasleen Royal’s career, but one of her finest numbers. Backed by Swanand Kirkire, Maye Ni is a girl in conversation with her mother and there is no way you would not relate to this.

Preet

Love is a trap, and Jasleen conveyed that in such simple words and subtle tunes. The voice that is capable to transfer you to the dreamland, can also tell the story of the aching heart.

Raatein

Raatein from Shivaay is about that one person you can never really forget. Not necessarily romantic, but the bond is what it defines. This Jasleen Royal song is enough to make you fall in love with it and stay there.

Kidre Jaawan

Kidre Jaawan was a track Jasleen composed for Shweta Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Haramkhor. It told the story of a confused girl who has nowhere to go. She’s confused about what to do next. A track that is way different from what Royal is technically known for, but unique enough to show her range.

Jaha Tu Chala

Gully Boy‘s playlist was full of gems. Modern music and the variety of it. Jaha Tu Chala by Jasleen Royal was a ballad set in its own universe. She sang it with her dreamy voice and elevated the story Zoya Akhtar was out there to tell.

