In 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana was on a spree and giving back to back successful films in Bollywood. Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl was one of the most successful films of the year and starred Ayushmann opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha and Annu Kapoor. If the reports are to be believed, the sequel of the same is in the works. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

The film was based on a story of a man who worked at a call centre and had the ability to talk in a woman’s voice. Soon, he garners a huge fan following and gets in trouble because of overzealous clients.

Advertisement

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that the sequel for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is in the works.

The source said, “Dream Girl did well not just in theatres but also on television. This shows that viewers have loved it a lot and is being watched repeatedly. It’s a sign of a well-received film. Hence, it makes sense to make a sequel to such a memorable film.”

The source further added, “Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has been trying to crack the script for some time. Meanwhile, he was also working on a script for another film. Things are not very clear right now as to which film will go on floors first. A clearer picture will emerge in a month.”

Talking about whether Ayushmann Khurrana will play the lead or not, the source said, “Yes, he’s obviously the original choice. However, he has yet to hear the script.”

A trade source close to the publication also added, “I believe the makers are yet to sign on the dotted line. Also, the pandemic is still going on and the dates of all films are constantly getting changed. Let’s wait until it’s officially announced. I’ll be looking forward to it as the first part was quite funny and a super-hit in cinemas.”

What are your thoughts on Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl getting a sequel? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kerala Reports Zika Virus Case! Indians Be Like Welcome’s Akshay Kumar, “Kismat Hi Kharab Hai” – Check Out The Memes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube