After the novel coronavirus, the first case of Zika virus has been reported in Kerala. Thankfully, the disease is not fatal, but it has already led to a meme feast on Twitter. Some crazy stuff is already out there, with a meme featuring Akshay Kumar from Welcome and Aamir Khan from Lagaan is making us laugh out loud.

For the unversed, a 24-year-old pregnant woman has been reported positive in Kerala. It’s the first case of the state and an alert has been imposed. The sample was sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The symptoms include pink eye, skin rashes with red spots on the face, neck, trunk and upper farms.

Just like COVID, netizens have given a lighthearted twist to the Zika virus and it will surely make your day.

Check out the memes on Zika Virus below:

After seeing #ZikaVirus ,Corona virus, colorful fungus, bone death, giloy affect, tsunami and Kangana Ranaut posts on Instagram, people of #Kerala rn : pic.twitter.com/RW8BSEbQcl — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 8, 2021

#ZikaVirus

We ppl who r already suffering from corona pandemic.. pic.twitter.com/vozDbEp6ry — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 8, 2021

First corona pandemic, then black, white, yellow fungus arrived and now #ZikaVirus reported in Kerala. Le people rn :- pic.twitter.com/NVYJpSlBZl — 🥀Hermione🕊️ (@iam_ragini_6) July 8, 2021

Speaking more of the Zika virus, the mosquito-borne illness is not life-threatening. However, it’s risky for pregnant women. Reportedly, more samples have been sent for the testing, but reports are yet to be made official.

Stay fit, stay safe!

