Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 – a film centred on caste discrimination in modern India – release on this day two years ago. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Additional SP Ayan Ranjan IPS, the film followed a police investigation arising after three Dalit teenage girls went missing from a small village. But did you know, Ayushmann was not the director’s first choice for this film?

Advertisement

You are reading right. As per several media reports, Sinha wanted to cast another in the lead role. But things didn’t materialize. Read on to know who his first pick was and how Ayushmann finally came on board the film.

Advertisement

As reported by Pinkvilla, Anubhav Sinha had once revealed that he was keen on casting Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead in Article 15, but things didn’t work out. The director also said that he had gone to Ayushmann Khurrana for some other project, but during the chat, they spoke about this crime-drama film. The Vicky Donor actor showed interest in this film dealing with discrimination on the basis of caste and was excited after listening to the script.

As per reports, Ayushmann Khurrana completed shooting Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 in around 30 days. Talking about the film and Ayushmann in it, the actor’s performance was much loved by all as he turned every stone to catch the culprits behind the gang-rape and murder three 15-year-old Dalit girls.

Ayushmann Khurrana won a load of accolades for his performance in Article 15, including the Best Actor (Critics) Filmfare Award. Apart from Khurrana, Article 15 also starred Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Rakul Preet Singh Looks Stunningly Beautiful In Florals – See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube