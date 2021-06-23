Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday donned the poet’s hat on Instagram and went down memory lane recalling his college days.

Ayushmann posted a picture of his younger self from his student days and wrote in Hindi: “(Circa 2006) Baat hai Panjab University ke hut number fourteen ki. Muskaan hai befikr everyday routine ki. Mass comm dept ki purani building ke peeche. Samosa aur chai. University ka most famous guy, fir bhi quite shy (This is about hut number 14 of Panjab University. Life was all about carefree everyday routine and smiles. Behind the old building of the mass comm department. Samosas and tea. The most famous guy of the university, still shy) #throwback.”

Speaking about his upcoming slate of work, Ayushmann Khurrana has his bag full. He currently has three films lined up. He will be seen in “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, “Anek” and “Doctor G”.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s equity has been soaring over the past few years. He has delivered eight back-to-back hits in theatres and won a National Award at the same time, striking that balance despite constantly departing from what is traditionally expected from the Bollywood hero. Ayushmann credits his social entertainers for his success.

“Whatever my equity is today, is mainly due to the success of my social entertainers, which made me connect to the people of India. These films have told people who I am, how I think and what my intent is as an entertainer,” he says.

What are your thoughts on Ayushmann Khurrana's throwback picture from college days?

