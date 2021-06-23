Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular celebrities in our country. The 33-year-old singer has been giving us back to back hit songs and has become massively popular on social media with over 59 million followers on Instagram. What if we told you how much Kakkar charges for crooning a single song in Bollywood and it’ll leave your jaws dropped? We aren’t kidding!

Advertisement

There’s no doubt that Neha’s rising popularity in the country is the reason behind her being so successful in the music industry.

Advertisement

According to Caknowledge.com, Neha Kakkar’s net worth in 2021 is around 36 crores. That’s a huge number, isn’t it? The Saki Saki singer makes more than 30 lakhs a month and it’s because of her constant hard work and sheer dedication.

Neha’s major source of income comes from appearing at the events, ceremonies and judging reality shows including Indian Idol 12.

Reportedly, Neha Kakkar charges approximately 8-10 lakhs for a Bollywood song. Yes, you heard it right.

Meanwhile, recently the singer celebrated her 33rd birthday and shared the pictures of the same on her Instagram with a caption that read, “My 1st Birthday after getting Married to My Prince Charming @rohanpreetsingh 🤴🏻♥️ I can’t tell you all whaaaaat he’s given to me. Rohu ne Mujhe LIFE di hai.. Life.. Zindagi 🥺 It was Indeed My Besttttest Birthday EVER!!!!!! 😍♥️🙌🏼 Thank you almighty God! 🙏🏼 And now about the people who’ve invested their precious time in creating Posts for Me. My Friends, My Family, My Wellwishers and Specially My Everything MY #NeHearts 🥺♥️🙌🏼💪🏼Just wanted to let you all know that it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to leave a Comment on Everyone’s post and I DONT let my team reply on my behalf coz that would be cheating. Also people who tried calling, I had switched my Phone Off since everybody was calling 📞😅 But You Must know that I’ve been seeing all My Birthday Posts, Messages and I have No words how much love you all shower on Me. Thank you bahut chota word hai aapke Pyar Ke liye. But since that’s the only word to express our Gratitude, I Must Thank Each one of YOU. ♥️♥️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Khoob Saraaaa Pyar Aap Sabko 🤗🤗”

What are your thoughts on Neha Kakkar’s net worth? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kumar Sanu Reacts To Indian Idol Sob Stories Row: “Jitna Gossip Hoga Utna TRP Badhega, Samjha Karo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube