We are sure that as a ’90s kid, you will immediately connect with the superman show Shaktimaan. Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular for almost 8 years (13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005), turns a year older today. On this special day, we decided to bring you a little trivia regarding this superhero show and his alter-ego character, Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri.

Aired on Doordarshan, the actor played both Shaktimaan and Gangadhar with ease in this show, where he was also the producer. Scroll down to know why he came up with the show and who inspired the characteristics of his alter-ego.

In this decades-old conversation, Mukesh Khanna had got candid about the characters he played in this ’90s superhero show. Talking about the titular character, in this achieved story reported by screenindia.com, he had said, “In Indian mythology, there are a lot of strong characters but no superheroes. All we get to see are Superman or Spiderman, who are alien concepts. That’s why I decided to create an Indian superhero, Shaktimaan, who is born out of a yagna, and a result of all the creative energies of the universe. A superhero who can fly…disappear.”

Talking about his alter-ego character, Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, he revealed who inspired his look. Mukesh Khanna said, “And when he is not in his superhero avatar he’s a bumbling photographer who always misses scoop much to the chagrin of his boss Kitu Gidwani. His funny get-up, complete with buck teeth and floppy hair, has been inspired by Jerry Lewis, and I must admit many were surprised I had a flair for comedy.” For the unversed, the American comedian pulled off this look in the film ‘The Family Jewels’.

Did you know this Shaktimaan trivia? Talking about the show, Mukesh recently announced that the show is all set to be back. He revealed that it will not be premiering on TV or OTT platforms but will directly release on the big screen.

Happy Birthday, Mukesh Khanna.

