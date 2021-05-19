Time and again we see death hoaxes of celebrities on social media. The latest addition to this is Shaktimaan fame, Mukesh Khanna. The 62-year-old actor took to his social media and slammed his death rumours and warned the culprits of taking police action against them. Read to know the scoop below.

Mukesh shared a video on his Instagram account where he is seen talking about his death rumours.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mukesh Khanna captioned it in Hindi that read, “Who spread the false news of my death! After seven days of silence in the mourning of my sister, I am breaking my silence today, and I am asking the first question to the person or people who spread the false news of my death on social media. Do you have parents, siblings and grandparents in your house? If false news about any of them spreads in this way, then your family members and well-wishers who know you will be in anguish. Do you have any idea? Some weak-hearted people can get shocked. Do you have a conscience or not? Is there even a little feeling of sensitivity in you or not? If it were, you would never do such abusive acts. That, too, when we wish for each other to be healthy and have a long life.”

The Shaktimaan actor continued and added, “Before this, you have posted such false news for many actors. What do you get out of this? Some views on your social media account! What a poor thought you guys have. I will expose your people and you will have to bear the brunt of it. I have expressed my thoughts and anguish in this video of mine. Look and do not forward such rumours, without knowing their truth.”

Take a look at Mukesh Khanna’s video here:

Fan reacted to Mukesh’s video and commented, “Aap to shaktimaan ho sirji kitne v tamraj kilvis ayenge aap ka kucha bigad nehipayange👏👏👏”. Another fan commented, “pitama aap ko shat shat pranaam aapko kaun maar skta hai 🙌❤️🔥🔥”.

What are your thoughts on Mukesh Khanna’s death rumours? Tell us in the comments below.

