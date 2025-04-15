What happens when two of India’s most loved superheroes cross paths in real life? Well, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has the answer. The iconic Shaktimaan actor recently shared an unforgettable moment with Bollywood’s superhero, Hrithik Roshan. During a chat on Shardul Pandit’s podcast, Khanna opened up about an unexpected airport encounter with Hrithik that left him both surprised and touched.

Hrithik Roshan’s Sweet Gesture Left Mukesh Khanna Smiling

The actor recalled Hrithik’s grounded nature and his kind acknowledgment of both their iconic roles in Indian superhero history. Khanna shared, “I love Hrithik Roshan very much; he is a genuine person. Once we met at an airport, and he told me that now India’s two superheroes, Krrish and Shaktimaan, are standing together.”

The actor described the meeting as “unexpected but very special,” praising Hrithik’s warmth and respectful attitude. This wholesome moment was more than just a celebrity meet-up. While Hrithik soared as Krrish, giving the genre a stylish, global touch, Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktimaan was a cultural phenomenon during the late ’90s and early 2000s. Though decades apart, both characters became household names and continue to capture the audience’s hearts.

Hrithik’s Krrish 4 In the Works

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish series redefined superhero storytelling in Bollywood. Starting with Koi… Mil Gaya in 2003, which introduced audiences to Rohit Mehra and his alien friend Jadoo, the franchise evolved into Krrish and Krrish 3, giving India a masked crusader to root for. Krrish 4 is in development, and fans are more than ready for Hrithik to don the black cape again.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra is expected to return as Priya Mehra (via Pinkvilla), and the film promises to take the franchise to new heights. Hrithik, meanwhile, is also busy shooting for the highly-anticipated action thriller War 2, which also stars Jr. NTR. As for Mukesh Khanna, Shaktimaan remains one of Indian television’s most iconic shows.

