Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, the famous on-screen Jodi known for their collaboration in the Krrish franchise, are again back in the news. Years after the duo were last seen onscreen, the War star reportedly reunited with Chopra during her husband Nick Jonas’ Broadway show.

The reunion comes just in time with the buzz around Krrish 4. The latest inside stories claim that the two stars will allegedly reunite in the sequel. The sequel has caught tremendous attention ever since its announcement, and now this news adds fuel to the fire. With the return of Priyanka, Krrish 4 promises to bring waves of nostalgia to the big screens.

Hrithik Roshan & Priyanka Chopra Met In NYC

It all began with a casual yet headline-grabbing reunion in New York. Hrithik Roshan, who was in town to catch Nick Jonas’ Broadway performance, also met up with his Krrish co-star Priyanka Chopra. Taking the stage, Hrithik praised Nick’s stage presence and cheekily added that catching up with Priyanka was “lovely” — enough to send fans into a frenzy.

This led netizens to immediately start buzzing with theories about Priyanka’s possible return to the franchise. And as it turns out, the speculations were spot-on. As per an exclusive from Pinkvilla, the Desi Girl will reprise her role as Priya Mehra in Krrish 4.

Priyanka Chopra’s Comeback In Krrish 4

According to insider reports, the decision to bring Priyanka back was mutual and obvious. The source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Hrithik and Priyanka are a successful pair and have an excellent work relationship. It was more of a no-brainer for PC to come on board Krrish 4, as the story continues the journey of characters from Koi Mil Gaya to Krrish, Krrish 3, and now the fourth installment.”

They also added that Priyanka was utterly sold on Hrithik’s updated vision for the franchise. “The actress was bowled over by the vision of Hrithik Roshan to take the franchise forward, and was ecstatic to see him take over the challenges of directing the film.”

For those unaware, Hrithik Roshan isn’t just donning the superhero cape again but also stepping into a director role. However, Rakesh Roshan is still attached to the project as a producer in collaboration with Yash Raj Films.

Priyanka Chopra’s addition to the cast marks her long-awaited return to Bollywood after focusing on Hollywood projects and global ventures. And for fans of the franchise, this is the reunion they’ve been waiting for.

