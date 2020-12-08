Adipurush has been making headlines even before it’s release. Ever since the movie was announced, it grabbed all the eyeballs. Well, since quite some time now the movie is back in the headlines after Saif Ali Khan opened up on playing Lankesh in this film.

Advertisement

In the interview, Saif said it would be interesting to play a demon king. He further added that they would make Raavan look humane and will justify the abduction of Goddess Sita. Now, this statement of the actor did not go down well with many, and he was slammed for it. As a result, he had to issue an apology for hurting the religious sentiments of many. But it looks like Mukesh Khanna is not okay even after this apology.

Advertisement

In the statement that Saif Ali Khan released, he apologized to those who were hurt by his remark and said he didn’t mean it that way and have the utmost respect for Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. But that seemed to be the last straw for Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna who completely refuses his apology. He recently shared a small video on his Instagram, saying that demon Raavan is not a ball which can be spun with a bat. He also mentioned that they have hurt the sentiments of people and tried to insult Santana dharma (Hindu religion).

Sharing the video, Mukesh Khanna shares his story of ‘Raavan kaand’ in a long caption written in Hindi which said, “‘Saif Ali Khan said in this interview that it would be very interesting for him to play the character of Lankesh Ravana in the film Adipurush, which is made on a budget. It depicts Ravana as not bad but humane and entertaining. We will make him kind, and Sita Haran will be justified in it.’ Don’t know why Saif feels that this is so easy. Lankesh is not a ball that you want to spin with a bat. Should I call this silly or foolish? They do not know that they are playing with the faith of crores of Indians in the country. It can be that they are aware of it yet still speak it deliberately or should I call it the audacity of the director-producer who calls himself an intellectual and still dares to make such films?” Check out his post below:

He even said that they couldn’t do such things with other religions and if done, people can beat them. Mukesh who played Bhishma Pitamahah in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat said that Raavan could never be Ram and vice versa, hence, asked what the motive is behind making Raavan merciful? The actor-politician also said ‘Wow’ when Saif has written an apology for his statement. He concluded his note by saying, “The British have made a beautiful word say ‘sorry’, shoot an arrow, throw a bomb or punch someone and then say ‘sorry’. But we do not approve. Why not think before speaking.”

Must Read: Sajid Khan Gets Emotional: “When I Jam With Salman Khan, I Feel Like Wajid Has Come”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube