Actress Jannat Zubair recently crossed the 30 million followers on Instagram. She celebrated the achievement by contributing to a free vaccination drive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jannat is popularly known for her debut serial “Phulwa”, where she was well-received as a child actor. In films, she has acted with Rani Mukherjee in “Hichki”.

The vaccination initiative Jannat Zubair contributed to was the Don Cinema Vaccination Drive for Cine Artists and Technicians.

Must Read: Minissha Lamba Exposes A Bollywood Actor Who Cheated On Her; Reveals Her Horrifying Casting Couch Experience!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube