Jannat Zubair made her entry into the showbiz just at the age of 10. She earned recognition with her portrayal in Colors TV’s Phulwa (2011) and there was no going back. Ever since, she’s been a part of successful shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Tu Aashiqui amongst others. But one thing that she’s totally against is, doing intimate scenes on-screen.

Advertisement

There have been multiple times when there have been issues regarding Jannat’s ‘no intimate scenes’ policy. Her mother even slammed the makers of Tu Aashiqui when they included a kissing scene in the script. Even before signing, the 19-year-old star ensures including these rules in her contract.

Advertisement

The records were set straight when Jannat Zubair once openly said that she wouldn’t even kiss a superstar. The Hichki actress wants to be sure about what she’s showing to an audience of her age. So, she doesn’t even allow a body double to do her intimate scenes.

Jannat Zubair once told TOI, “People shouldn’t bow down fearing that they won’t get work again. I work on my terms; if I am not comfortable with something, I won’t do it. No actor should be forced to do things against their will, just for the sake of the ratings. My conditions are the same for this project as they were for the previous one. There won’t be any kissing scenes and the team can’t use my body double either, to perform something I am not comfortable with.”

She continued, “The audience can’t differentiate between an actor and her body double. I am 17 and I can’t be expected to do things a 27-year-old would do. There is a right age for everything. However, having said that, I will not lock lips on-screen even if I am paired opposite a superstar. That’s out of the question. I am not dependent on this profession for my bread and butter, so I can’t be forced to do anything.”

Well, Jannat Zubair inspires many of us to be headstrong. Doesn’t she?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Naagin 6: Eijaz Khan’s This Co-Star To Take Forward Surbhi Chandna’s Legacy?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube