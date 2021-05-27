Ekta Kapoor has been a major contributor to television content. From Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the content czarina has given every possible content to entertain the audience. But one of the most-talked-about shows remains the supernatural drama, Naagin. Looks like the makers are set to come back with Season 6 and the leading actress has been finalized.

As most know, Naagin 5 witnessed Hina Khan make a grand launch. It was Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal who ruled the universe. After almost 6 months, a spin-off series was announced. Titled, Kuch Toh Hai – Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, the series starred Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in lead.

Now, the latest development is going to leave fans elated. Ekta Kapoor is coming up with Naagin 6 and the casting process is underway. It is said that the auditions are being conducted behind the curtains for the team to come up with an excellent cast. And we hear Nazar actress Niyati Fatnani has made the cut!

Yes, you heard that right. For the unversed, Niyati Fatnani starred with Harsh Rajput (who was in the spinoff of Season 5) in Nazar. She was also a part of Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, where she was paired opposite Eijaz Khan. The actress enjoys a massive fan base of 577k followers on Instagram. As Ekta Kapoor and team are constantly looking for fresh faces, looks like they’ve narrowed down on Niyati for Naagin 6.

Reports also suggest that Niyati Fatnani was selected for Season 5 too. However, Surbhi Chandna came into the picture and grabbed the leading role.

Previously we have seen Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna amongst others play the gorgeous Naagin. Will Niyati Fatnani be able to continue their legacy? Only time will tell.

