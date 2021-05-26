Himansh Kohli laments how the pandemic has affected all his shoots. Just as actor Himansh Kohli decided to shift his focus to films last year and start the shoot of his next, the pandemic hit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the delay of his film, Boondi Raita, Himansh Kohli says, “There are times when you are working and there are times when you don’t work at all. There are times when you get great opportunities in life and then the pandemic ruins it. For me, that opportunity was getting back into films because they have always been my priority. I started shooting for a film last year, when it got pushed and now again this year.”

Kohli says that the delay with the shooting schedule has forced him to push the stop button on further work commitments. “I am suffering. My film got delayed twice in the last one year. So I can’t even take up new work. I have committed my dates to finish this shoot first. As a result, I have to leave other projects that are coming my way,” he explains.

Himansh Kohli, who is currently in Delhi with his family as a result of stalling of shoots, shares that he was very keen to start the shoot this year at least and had hoped that it would happen. “But at a time like this, you cannot even ask for that to happen. It is not possible to shoot a film right now. It has to be a 45-day-long schedule with a minimum of 200 people. It is an unachievable task. No producer or director wants to put anyone’s life at risk on the set,” Kohli points out.

The 31-year-old adds that he is trying his best to keep the entire team of the film motivated and not get depressed. “A lot of my team members are getting demotivated and keep asking us why is it not happening, why is their life not moving forward. But my director and I keep talking to everybody and telling everyone that it is going to be fine soon. The time is such that we have to survive right now,” the Yaariyan (2014) actor says.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra On Losing Many Battles: “I’ve Done Many, Many Movies That No One Has Watched”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube