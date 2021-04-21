Hina Khan lost her father yesterday and flew down from Srinagar with family to say the final goodbyes to her loving father. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was really close to her father and today, we have a throwback for all her fans when her father blocked all her debit and credit cards to teach her a life lesson. Read to know more.

Advertisement

Hina is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the television industry and has made a remarkable presence in the Bollywood industry too.

Advertisement

Hina Khan took to her Instagram story where she shared a video of her father calmly reacting to her rants about blocking her debit and credit cards. The Hacked actress says, “I don’t have any debit, credit card, can you listen to me?”

Her father politely replies that he hasn’t blocked her cards but have stopped them altogether so that she doesn’t spend unnecessarily on shopping. Adding to this, he also mentioned that she should be saving in this crisis pandemic situation.

Hina Khan then asks her father how will she shop or buy herself a cup of coffee, he calmly offered her Rs 200 cash for the same. Haha, what a humble man he was!

Take a look at the video here:

Hina and her father shared a close bond with each other. It breaks our heart to see this video!

Meanwhile, Hina Khan’s passed away on Tuesday night and suffered a cardiac arrest. Yesterday, videos of the actress at the airport began doing the rounds. She could be seen dressed in a blue and white jumpsuit. The Hacked actress paired it up with a denim jacket and covered her face with a mask. As the beauty rushed towards the car, she was mobbed by the media that followed her continuously.

May his soul rest in peace.

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Know? CID Actor Shivaji Satam’s “Kuch Toh Gadbad Hai Daya” Catchphrase Wasn’t Originally Planned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube