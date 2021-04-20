Hina Khan, who is well known for her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now going through a phase in her life. As per the latest reports, the actress is now facing irreparable loss with her father leaving the world for a heavenly abode.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the Bigg Boss star was extremely close to her father and she often shares pictures and videos with him. A video of their banter also went viral last year. In the video, her father said to her that he has blocked all her credit and debit cards so that she could save some money.

Advertisement

As per the latest report from India Today, Hina Khan’s father suffered a cardiac arrest today. While there not many details available, the report claims that the actress was shooting in Kashmir when she got the news. She is on her way back to Mumbai now.

Hina, who never misses sharing daily updates on social media, has been inactive for the past 24 hours.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was also part of a renewed version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She played the villainous role of Komolika in the show. She was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5. The actress played the titular role of a shape-shifting serpent.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan made headlines last month for her vacation in the Maldives. She shared some glimpses of her vacation itinerary on Instagram. Her pics from the Maldives will give you major vacation blues. She was seen sporting a bikini as she was soaking up the sun at the infinity pool of her water villa.

Hina Khan was staying at the Kuramathi island of the Maldives and seemingly loved every bit of her holiday. Sharing her photos, in sync with the blue hues of the setting- the sea and the sky, captioned the photos, “Ocean breeze.”

Must Read: Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh’s Son Diagnosed With Bilateral Inguinal Hernia, The Singer Shares A Lengthy Heartfelt Note

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube