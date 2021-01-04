Adding one more prominent achievement to her list, actress Hina Khan has gained International recognition with the best actress award for her film, Lines at the Montgomery International Film Festival based (MIFF) in the USA.

Not only has Hina won an award for her stellar performance in Lines, but the film was also nominated in the best picture category at the MIFF awards.

Lines was produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and co-produced under HIROS FAAR BETTER FILMS, a production house started by Hina Khan and partner Rocky Jaiswal. The film was shot in Kashmir and the poster unveiling happened at the prestigious Cannes film festival in 2019, marking Hina’s big red carpet debut.

After Covid struck, the film has started seeing light at various film festivals across India and at an International level. The film so far has been highly applauded for its concept, the way it has been narrated and shot and the brilliant performance by Hina Khan.

Talking about it all, Hina shares, “Lines is our baby as it gave me a headstart into films, and the poster launch and unveiling which happened at the Cannes film festival in 2019 making it my Cannes debut, makes the film an even more special one for me. I am happy to see Lines being acknowledged and appreciated. The awards and nominations at the MIFF film festival are definitely the cherry on the cake for the entire team.

Hina Khan continued, “The life story that my character ‘Nazia’ narrates through Lines is beautiful, heartwarming, filled with challenges and so much intensity, that is was a wonderful experience portraying such a diverse role. Also, Rahat Kazmi played a very important and pivotal role in taking the story forward and shaping up every character, for which I thank him. I now hope that we can soon show the film outside of film festivals to the rest of the world.”

