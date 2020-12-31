A major part of lockdown was spent indoors doing things one never imagined doing. Celebs were no exception, with shoots stalled, many including Hina Khan, Urvashi Dholakia and others took the opportunity to indulge in their skills while many developed new skills during the quarantine time.

Here is a look at 5 celebrities who surprised us in 2020 with their expertise:

Yogini Tinaa Dattaa

Calling her lockdown a ‘spiritually enlightening’ one, Tinaa Dattaa spent the early days of lockdown in a yoga shala in Goa, practicing yoga and meditation with her best friends. From an amateur to being an expert, fans were witness to her journey on the mat.

‘Rookie Chef’ Hina Khan

Hina Khan spent her lockdown time experimenting in the kitchen while donning the chef’s hat. From making salads to condiments to dessert and elaborate biryani dishes, the actress showed her cooking skills and shared her recipes for fans to see.

Sara ‘Artist’ Khan

Sara Afreen Khan is not just an exceptional mother and actress, she is also an extraordinary artist. Revealing her colourful side to the world during the lockdown, Sara shared pictures of her work and even gifted some to her friends in the industry.

Host & dost Urvashi Dholakia

The quarantine presented before us a new chat show host – Urvashi Dholakia, who launched her digital show, ‘Trending Now With UD’, which had several known faces from the industry as her guests. She was fun, quirky, and at ease on the hostess chair making a few wonder if this was really her first time.

Director Karanvir Bohra

Is there anything Karanvir Bohra can’t do? Not only did the actor shoot a lockdown web-series for Zee5, but Karanvir also directed the show which was based on time-travel, a first for Indian web-series.

