Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla once upon a time made a dreamy couple. They were a part of Dil Se Dil Tak and fans loved their adorable pair. However, later it was revealed that they were frenemies off-screen and the Naagin actress opted out of the show due to rifts. Bigg Boss 13 witnessed their reunion and left fans divided ever since.

There was a love-hate relationship between Sidharth and Rashami in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They may have witnessed a thousand fights together but were still on amicable terms. A proof of this remained their steamy performance during the finale of Salman Khan hosted show.

Following the trend of ‘Post a Picture’ challenge, Rashami Desai decided to interact with her fans too. On popular demand, she was asked to share a picture of herself with Sidharth Shukla. So, the beauty shared a beautiful glimpse of them both dressed in yellow from the Bigg Boss 13 house. While many were all hearts, a particular user had an altogether different take.

Rashami Desai mentioned, “only on request” when she posted a picture with Sidharth Shukla. However, a troll wrote, “Sidharth Shukla se footage chahiye. Posting his pic with you.” The Naagin actress did not hold back either and clapped back at the user.

She shared his message and responded, “I think people need to use their brain. He was my co-actor. And you duffer read it I posted it on lot of request. And I don’t need “attention”. Just a reminder it’s may be….”

Well, clearly you’re messing with the wrong person if it’s Rashami Desai.

In a fun interaction, Rashami also revealed her crush as she shared a picture of Hrithik Roshan. Amongst other things, she also shared unseen pictures with her mother, Ankita Lokhande and much more!

