Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom ever, so it’s quite obvious that its cast enjoys unprecedented popularity. Be it Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Palak Sidhwani or Raj Anadkat, everyone is quite famous on social media and amongst masses.

It’s quite often that actors enjoy crazy attention from fans of opposite s*x. And the same thing goes for our beloved Tapu, Raj. We can easily see how girls swoon over him through his social media posts. Just check the comment section of his uploads. You will literally go mad!

In an interview with Mayapuri Cut in back in 2019, Raj Anadkat was seen indulged in ‘Have You Ever Never’ segment. He was accompanied by his co-actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kush Shah and Samay Shah. All of the three were asked if they have ever flirted with their fans? Earlier, the trio showed a ‘Never’ card but later, Raj surprised us by opting for ‘I have’ card.

Check out the fun video ft. Raj Anadkat below:

For the unversed, Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi in 2017. Earlier, Raj had opened up about the initial reaction of the audiences for him as the new Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He confessed that there was a time he was flooded with hate mails and comments on social media.

“Audience gave me a mixed reaction. There were people liking me but at the same time, there were people who also said that he is not suiting the role and not acting properly. I used to receive hate comments on social media but I took that as a motivation to do better. But now I feel happy that they have accepted me. Today, when I step out people come to me and say good things about my character especially when my family is around. I simply feel superb,” Raj Anadkat said while talking to SpotboyE.

