Bigg Boss 14 is finally charting huge TRPs. From Rakhi Sawant and her drama with Rahul Mahajan to spat with Jasmin Bhasin, everything is in news. Now, Vikas Gupta has made a startling revelation about his brother snatching away his mother from him. Read on for all the details.

As most know, it has been a tough year for Vikas. He came out as a bis*xual back in June. Just not that, he confirmed dating Kasautii Zindagiii Kay actor Parth Samthaan in the past. The Ace Of Space host also made some unexpected accusations on Priyank Sharma.

However, Vikas Gupta claims that his family did not support his decision of coming out. In the latest conversation with Arshi Khan in the Bigg Boss 14 house, he accuses his brother of wrongdoings. “Yaha aa k realise hua ki mai maa se bahut pyaar karta hu. Mere chote bhai se sabse jada pyaar kiya, waha pe galti hui. Meri maa chin li, mere papa 30 saal se mere saath nahi the. Sirf baad me aye the, jab ye sab hua, dekhne ki mai zinda hu ya nahi (After coming here, I realised that I love my mother too much. I loved my brother the most but that was my fault, he snatched my mother. My dad did not visit me for 30 years and came back only to see if I am alive).”

Vikas Gupta also confirmed meeting his mother when he was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 over pushing Arshi Khan in the house. “She said she knew why I pushed you. She said ‘You did not want Arshi to say those things’. No one knew you would stop at just saying that I do not take care of my mom,” he revealed.

The conversation did not end there. Vikas recalled how his entire family celebrated his mother’s birthday but he was not invited. He broke down as he said, “They (family members) celebrated birthday and my mother came all the way from Dehradun. But they never invited me and worse was that even my mom did not visit me.”

However, Arshi Khan says that Vikas’ mother always has a different tale to narrate whenever she calls her.

