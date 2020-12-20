Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan’s jugalbandi has been one of the most talked-about things in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two have been at loggerheads ever since they entered the house this time. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar saw host Salman Khan schooling Arshi for her ugly fight with Vikas, so much so, that the latter was evicted for pushing Khan in the pool.

Salman blasted the actress by saying how she shouldn’t have dragged Vikas’ mother. He also slammed all the housemates that didn’t take a stand during their fight and being mere spectators. In response to him, Arshi claimed how Vikas started the fight and how he left his mother when she needed him the most.

Arshi Khan said, “He said my father called him to be friends with me. Only then I said I could also say things about his mom. I did not use any wrong words. I just meant that a person who does not respect his own parents should not tell me about my affairs. Please evict me if I used any wrong words. Vikas’s mother needed him, but he did not help her.”

Further, Arshi Khan went on to make an even more shocking claim by saying Gupta didn’t take care of her mother and even threw her out of his house. She added, “His mother called and told me that Vikas had asked her to not talk to me. She also told me that Vikas Gupta does not take care of her. She needs 50,000 rupees for her medicines etc. Vikas did not take care of her; he even kicked her out of his house and sent her away to Dehradun.” Now, this definitely does come as a shock for all the viewers.

This was contrary to the claims that Vikas Gupta had made. In one of his Instagram posts, the producer had said that his family disowned him after he opened up on his sexuality.

Well, who is right and who is wrong, only time will tell. For more news from the Bigg Boss 14 house stay tuned to Koimoi.

