Bigg Boss 14 is finally generating the ‘masaledaar’ content that the makers were seeking. Even Salman Khan during yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode mentioned how he finally has something to talk about. Praising challengers like Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, he mentioned how Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik were super dull. But in a recent development, Vikas Gupta has been evicted for being physically violent towards Arshi Khan.

As most know, Arshi and Vikas were best friends during the 11th season of Bigg Boss. However, things went upside down when the duo came out of the house. Khan alleges that Gupta started ignoring her and behaving as if he was out of her league to be friends with. There also remained a controversy around the money that the producer promised to give her as well as fellow contestant, Jyoti.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Arshi Khan is often seen poking Vikas Gupta. She was even schooled by host Salman Khan for some of her actions. Now, as per some recent developments, there was yet another spat between the duo.

As per reports doing rounds on the internet, Vikas Gupta ended up pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. The Khabri confirms the same as, “EXCLUSIVE #TheKhabri #VikasGupta pushed #ArshiKhan into the swimming pool. He is Evicted because of Aggressive behaviour with Arshi”

This isn’t the first time in Bigg Boss 14 that Arshi and Vikas have locked the horns. During a previous episode too, Arshi was seen hitting Vikas Gupta, who responded in the same manner. It was Eijaz Khan who entered the spat and handled the situation.

Vikas was heard saying, “How dare you! Are you mad? She is hitting me.” Arshi too yelled, “Don’t touch me!”

Meanwhile, yesterday an explosive conversation even took place between Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik. Bigg Boss 14 followers would know that Kavita’s husband had accused Abhinav Shukla of sending violent messages to the FIR actress. Salman Khan was later seen diffusing the situation, terming it all a thing of the past.

