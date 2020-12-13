Sidharth Shukla has been on the cloud nine with massive popularity he has been enjoying lately. It all began with his stint in Bigg Boss 13, which even garnered him the winner title. But unfortunately, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has now been embroiled in a controversy. Sidharth has been accused of drunk driving and hitting a poor man without any reason. Below is all the scoop you need.

As most know, Sidharth celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday. Many including Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill amongst others wished the actor. However, things turned upside down while he was returning from his birthday party. A video is now going viral where a man is heard calling him out for his alleged ill behaviour.

The man in the viral video says, “Yeh Sidharth Shukla hai. Drink kar ke gaadi chala raha hai. Aapne bewajah garib ko maara (This is Sidharth Shukla. He is driving under the influence of alcohol. You’ve hit the poor man without any reason)”

To this, Sidharth Shukla who’s seen on the driving seat answers, asks the man to stop recording the video. He could be heard saying, “Usne mujhe chaaku dikhaya (He threatened me with a knife).”

Later on, Sidharth’s PR team shared an official statement. It read, “In the wee hours of Saturday, Sidharth Shukla’s brother-in-law received a call from his staff regarding some goons to which both went to check on what was happening. When the two spotted it and tried to stop them, the men had knives in their hands and tried to threaten them (Sidharth is heard stating this in the video). Sidharth and his brother-in-law somehow managed to take them to a local police station and the men are behind bars now.”

Well, fame comes with its own consequences and it seems to be the same scenario with the actor. Hope things resolve at the earliest!

