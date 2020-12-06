Bigg Boss is one such house where a lot of couples are made. Every season there is at least one Jodi that forms in the house and their romance becomes the talk of the town. Well, one such very popular Jodi is that of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla which became popular after Bigg Boss 13. Although these two have never confirmed their relationship status, we might have big news for all the SidNaaz fans.

Gautam Gulati, who was a part of Bigg Boss too happened to chat with us exclusively about his recently released music video Besharam Bewaffa. This video also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and Siddarth Gupta. The actor who is basking in the success of his newly released music video might just have confirmed Shehnaaz & Sidharth’s relationship. Do not believe us? Then keep scrolling down.

We are sure that what you guys are going to read right now will surely make all the SidNaaz fans jump with joy. We all know that Shehnaaz really likes Gautam. It was evident when the two met on the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. So when we asked Gautam Gulati that is he still in touch with Shehnaaz Gill? The actor replied, “Ji nahi waise time nahi milta to kabhi aise baat nahi hui hai. You know, Hi – hello sabki hoti rehti hai, par waisa humara milna nahi hua hai. But I keep chatting with her brother jo mere social media par hai. Hi – hello wo mujhe karta rehta hai kabhi kabhi…main bhi hi, hello kar deta hu. Waise humara koi touch nahi hai kyuki it was all professional. But she is a nice girl and a decent girl, and I am really happy for her and Sidharth.”

Wait, WHATTT! Did Gautam Gulati just say that he is happy for Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla? Does that mean he is confirming that they are in a relationship? Well, it looks like that, isn’t it guys?

When we asked him what does he think of SidNaaz’s Jodi? The actor replied, “Arrey achi baat hai, God bless them ya! Of course, one should think of marrying, and one should think of being with each other. Love is a beautiful feeling, so why not. Of course one should do that so I think they should go ahead, what are they waiting for?”

Now, do we need any more confirmation? All we have to do is just wait for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to make their relationship official.

