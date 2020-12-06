On December 1, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot. While the number of people permitted to attend the reception was restricted, the couple still had an amazing time with loads of wishing pouring in for them. Recently, the groom’s dad, singer Udit Narayan opened up about the marriage guest and more.

The Bole Chudiyan singer revealed that Aditya and Shweta were in a live-in relationship for 10 years and he believed it was time they made it official. He also spoke about how they were able to accommodate the guest for the reception. Read on

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Udit Narayan is pleased that Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot at the start of the month. He said, “December 1 is my birthday. It’s not as if we planned my son’s wedding to coincide with my birthday. But when December was mentioned by the astrologer as an auspicious day for marriage, we said, why not? From now on we can have two celebrations on the same day.”

Udit Narayan also expressed regret on not being able to invite all his friends for the celebrations. He said, “I have just one son. I wanted his marriage to be much more lavish. But the Covid has taken the joy away from all celebrations. In fact I wanted my son to wait until this pandemic was over before getting married. But Shweta’s family and Aditya were keen that they get married now. My son and Shweta were in a live-in relationship for ten year. I guess it was time for them to make it official.”

Elaborating further about the wedding reception guest list, the Tip Tip Barsa Paani singer said, “For the wedding reception since we were only allowed 50 guests at one venue we hired three sections of the ITC Maratha and invited 50 guests at each of those venues. So we could invite 150 guests. The wedding took place at a temple.” He added that the tilak ceremony was held at Raheja Classics, followed by the mehndi and sangeet with a limited number of invitees.

Udit Narayan also spoke about how fortunate he is to get a daughter-in-law like Shweta Agarwal. He said, “She is soft-spoken. She hardly speaks. And when she does we have to strain our ears to hear her. We had received many marriage proposals for Aditya, and very tempting ones. When he told my wife and I that he wanted to marry the girl he had been with for so many years I was happy.”

The singer may not be a great dancer, but he looked absolutely adorable while shaking his legs along with side Aditya Narayan during the wedding ceremonies.

