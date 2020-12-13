Vivekandan, or popularly known as Vivek, has worked as a comedian in the Tamil films. He was introduced by ace film director K. Balachander in Manathil Uruthi Vendum (1987), and since then he has been entertaining the audience with his performances.

The actor has appeared in more than 220 films and has bagged the Best Comedian-Tamil at Filmfare Awards South three times, and five Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian. He has also been awarded the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the arts.

Vivek has worked with almost all top stars in the Kollywood industry like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, and others. Kamal Haasan is the only actor with whom, the comedian had never shared screen space until their upcoming film ‘Indian 2’ directed by Shankar was announced.

While he has worked in nearly 220 films in Kollywood industry, here are some of the films for his notable performance.

Saamy- Venkataraman Iyengar

Vikram & Trisha starrer film was released in 2003. Even though Vivek played a supporting role in the film, his role as Venkataraman Iyengar stands out from rest of the cast. The ace comedian’s performance is sure to make you roll on the floor, laughing.

Perazhagan

In this comedy-drama film directed by Sasi Shanker, Vivek plays the role of Kuzhandhaisamy, who is the best friend of Chinna, played by Suriya. He doesn’t have a huge role but is responsible for giving you all the comic relief you are after.

Sivaji: The Boss

In this 2007 film starring superstar Rajinikanth and Shriya Saran, the ace comedian plays the role of Arivu, a best friend of Rajinikanth. The film not only well-received critics also became a commercial success worldwide. Vivek’s performance in the film is noteworthy.

Parthiban Kanavu

The 2003 film stars Srikanth and Sneha in lead roles. It is a magical realism romantic drama film written and directed by Karu Pazhaniappan. Vivek plays the role of Mano for which he bagged Filmfare Awards South in Best Comedian category.

Boys

The 2003 film stars newcomers Siddharth, Genelia D’souza, Bharath, Manikandan, S. Thaman, and Nakul in the lead roles. Vivek portrays the role of Mangalam (Sundaram) who is the mentor to the group of youngsters. Even though he played a marginally more serious role, he delivers with his impeccable sense of comic timing.

