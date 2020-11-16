It’s finally Bhai Dooj 2020. The celebrations of this day are similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The festival holds utmost significance during Diwali festivities. Coming back to our forte, we have seen some crackling sibling chemistry on and off the big screen in Bollywood.

Advertisement

We have also seen some of the famous siblings in Bollywood who had made appearances on screen together. However, there are some actors whose siblings are not as well known as the others’. They have never been in the limelight just as their famous siblings, but they’ve eternally been standing behind their brothers or sisters. So here we are celebrating Bollywood’s lesser-known siblings and their bond without favourite celebrities on the occasion of Bhai Dooj 2020:

Ranveer Singh‘s sister Ritika Bhavnani

Ranveer Singh’s elder sister Ritika has always stayed away from the limelight, unlike her brother. However, she came to limelight when some of the rakhi photos of Ranveer and Ritika became viral on social media some time ago. We also saw her during Ranveer and Deepika Padukone’s wedding two years ago. It spoke ample about the bond the two share.

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra’s Brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra

Not much is known about Parineeti’s brothers Shivang and Sahaj, however, the actress does take to her social media to express how close the siblings are. A couple of years ago, she had posted on Instagram wishing her brother Sahaj good luck for his new F&B venture in Ludhiana.

Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia hates to be in limelight. While not many details are available, she is married to Surendra Hiranandani who is the co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani groups.

Genelia D’Souza’s brother Nigel D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza, who is married to Ritesh Deshmukh, has a younger brother Nigel D’Souza who had previously worked with the Bombay Stock Exchange. He is now an anchor & Associate Editor-Research At CNBC TV 18 News.

Saif and Soha Ali Khan’s Sister Saba Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan younger and Soha Ali Khan’s elder sister, Saba Ali Khan has largely stayed away from the public eye. Reportedly, she is a fashion and jewellery designer and also the Chief Trustee of the Royal Trust established by the princely states of Bhopal.

Ayesha Takia’s sister Natasha Takia

Bollywood actress-turned-businesswomen Ayesha Takia has a younger sibling named Natasha Takia. Last year, Natasha got married to with British musician, Jack Tucker and together they also have a son, whom they lovingly named River Sol.

How are you planning to celebrate Bhai Dooj 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Shiddat: Radhika Madan Spills The Beans On Her New Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube