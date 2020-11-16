The Kapil Sharma Show featured Govinda last week in one of their episodes. The episode was full of fun and laughter and a perfect Diwali treat for the audience. Krushna Abhishek, who is one of the vital parts of TKSS and the actor’s nephew, refused to perform in the episode.

It has been more than a year since things are not well between Krushna and Govinda. Hence, the actor-comedian wasn’t a part of the skit that was planned for the evening with Partner actor. Now, TKSS comedian has opened up about not performing.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Krushna Abhishek said that he got to know about Govinda’s arrival 10 days go. The actor told Bombay Times, “Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”

Krushna Abhishek shared that he had a strong relationship with his uncle. The enmity between them has affected him badly. “When the relationship between two people is strained, it’s difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye. I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show.”

Krushna added that Govinda and Sunita didn’t come to the hospital when his twins were admitted. When he had called the actor, they didn’t respond. The Kapil Sharma Show’s comedian added, “How long can I keep trying to resolve our issues, which is based on a silly misunderstanding! Of course, it hurts, but if he doesn’t want to see me, I, too, don’t want to meet him. Ab toh sirf Kapil hi issues resolve kar sakta hai hamaare beech ke. Jab mama agli baar aaye toh mujhe bula le stage par aur sab ke saamne sulah karne bole. However, we don’t repeat celebrities so easily. So, I guess this might happen only in 2021.”

We hope things get sorted out between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda soon.

