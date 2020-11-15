Akshay Kumar has a long list of films in his hands right now and the superstar announced one more recently. Yes, we are talking about Ram Setu.

Advertisement

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the superstar took to social media and made the announcement of his upcoming film Ram Setu. The posters featuring Bhagwaan Ram along with Akshay Kumar are intriguing and it looks like the film will be about his character’s journey.

Advertisement

The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma who has earlier directed films like Tere Bin Laden, The Zoya Factor & Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

The release date of Ram Setu hasn’t been announced yet but it’s likely the film will release in later 2022 or 2023.

Ram Setu’s both first look posters have successfully made an entry in our How’s The Hype? section. So check out both the posters below and vote down to share with us how much you like them.

इस दीपावली,भारत राष्ट्र के आदर्श और महानायक भगवान श्री राम की पुण्य स्मृतियों को युगों युगों तक भारत की चेतना में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक ऐसा सेतु बनाये जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को राम से जोड़ कर रखे।इसी प्रयास में हमारा भी एक छोटा संकल्प है – राम सेतु

आप सबको दीपावली की शुभ कामनाएंl pic.twitter.com/529Svh0iB2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020 This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Polls How Much Did You Like The First Look Posters Of Ram Setu Featuring Akshay Kumar? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: The Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves’ Film Comes Under Fire For Breaking COVID-19 Rules In Germany?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube